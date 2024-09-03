Jakarta Islamic Center Holds Islamic Education Fair

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Islamic Center (JIC), also known as the Center for Islamic Studies and Development of Jakarta (PPIJ) hosted the Jakarta Islamic Education Fair (JIEF) exhibition in North Jakarta on Monday.

The annual event was inaugurated on Monday morning at the Convention Hall, North Jakarta by Aceng Zaini, Head of the Mental Spiritual Division of the DKI Jakarta Education and Mental Spiritual Bureau.

KH Hamid Fahmy, Rector of Darussalam Gontor University in East Java and a guest speaker, emphasized the crucial role of Islamic education in shaping character, as Islam underscores moral and spiritual values in life.

KH Hamid cited an example of two teenagers selling their friend’s organs in Palembang as a result of inadequate religious education. “This reflects a deficiency in religious education,” he remarked.

He stressed that the Quran is a source of ethics capable of transforming a barbaric society into a noble civilization.

Prof. Bunyamin, Vice Rector IV of UHAMKA, stated that the foundation of Islamic education principles is essential for the development of educational quality.

“This includes value-based leadership, active participation from all stakeholders, goal-oriented achievement, quality control, and continuous quality improvement,” he said.

Prof. Bunyamin also noted that the greatest teacher is the Prophet Muhammad, whose conduct is exemplary.

During the two-day event, JIEF 2024 features an SME bazaar and an Islamic education exhibition.

Various educational institutions have set up booths at JIEF 2024, including Yarsi University, STAI PTDII, Mafaza Islamic Junior High School, Aku Jenius School, STAI Al Aqidah Al Hamsyimiyyah, Permata Al Maidah Kindergarten, and Madrasah Istiqlal.

The opening of JIEF 2024 was attended by hundreds of students, as well as officials from the DKI Jakarta provincial government and representatives from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) of North Jakarta. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)