Jakarta is Ready to Host Urban Mayors Summit

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta is going to host the Urban 20 (U20) Mayors Summit. The Summit will be organized in Fairmont Hotel, Central Jakarta, on 30-31 August 2022.

The U20 Mayors Summit became the culmination of Jakarta’s leadership at this year’s U20 Cycle. This Summit will provide an opportunity for U20 city leaders to gather, strengthen collaboration and submit recommendations – in the form of a Communique – to the Indonesian government as an input for the G20 Leaders Summit, which will take place in Bali on November 15-16, 2022.

Through the U20, cities representing G20 member countries are committed to work with national governments to address the most pressing challenges facing the world, including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate emergency, and increasing structural inequality.

This year, U20 will focus on the issues and challenges faced by cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the theme of the cycle is “Post-Pandemic City”.

The Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Rasyid Baswedan, will lead the fifth U20 cycle and he invites all city leaders to work together in three main areas, namely (1) Health Investment and Public Housing as the Foundation of Economic Recovery and Social for All; (2) Encouraging a Sustainable Energy Transition and Equitable Access for Sustainable Mobility; (3) Providing Education and Training on the Future of Employment for Equitable Access to the Job Market for All.

Baswedan stated the importance of events like this to exchange thoughts, ideas, and ideas to better deal with increasingly complex global challenges.

“The world is urbanizing and the cities have an important role as the front line to overcome the various challenges faced by the inhabitants,” said the Governor.

To support the U20 Mayors Summit, a Jakarta City Tour will also be held on 29 August, 2022. Participants will depart from the Fairmont Hotel to Senayan MRT Station, CSW Bus Stop, Kendal Pedestrian Tunnel, and enjoy the sunset on the Phinisi Vessel, which is one of the cultural heritages from Indonesia.

In addition, three side events will be held in parallel on August 30, 2022, at 09.00-11.30 at the Fairmont Hotel Jakarta and the National Library as follows:

“International Symposium on Catalyzing Economic Recovery through Urban Regeneration”, organized in collaboration with the World Bank.

“High Level Talk-show: Service innovation in GBV prevention and response as part of inclusive social recoveries in DKI Jakarta”, organized in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

“Digital Governance in Accelerating Sustainable Development and Climate Resiliency”, organized in collaboration with the Smart Change Project & UCLG ASPAC.

“Urban Infrastructure for Circular Economy and a Just Transition”, co-organized with the Global Solutions Initiative

“Enabling Cities, Caring Cities”, organized by The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA).

Meanwhile, the main event will have two Plenary Discussions attended by city leaders. The first plenary discussion will discuss “Riding the waves of disruption towards a people-driven future: Fortifying cities’ human capital for the post-pandemic age”. And the second plenary session which will be attended by the Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Rasyid Baswedan, to discuss “Cities for all, cities for the future: Achieving inclusive and sustainable housing, mobility, and energy in urban areas”.

On the second day, the U20 Communique Handover Ceremony will be held by the U20 Co-chairs of the Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Rasyid Baswedan and the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, to the G20 Presidency.

The U20 Mayors Summit will be attended by 12 city delegates namely Los Angeles (Mayor), Rotterdam (Mayor), Tokyo (Governor), Tshwane (Mayor), Mumbai (City Commissioner and Administration), Sydney (Vice Mayor), Berlin (Permanent Secretary Active Citizenship, Support for Democracy and International Relations), São Paulo (Deputy Secretary of International Relations), Madrid (Vice Director of International Relations), Moscow (Vice Head of Department of External Economics and International Relations), Buenos Aires (Manager of International Relations), Istanbul (Head of IMM Department of Foreign Relations).

There were also 10 participating city delegates who attended virtually, namely Amsterdam (Sherpa), Istanbul (Mayor), Izmir (Sherpa), Johannesburg (Sherpa), Lisboa (Mayor), Milan (Mayor), Moscow (Sherpa), New York City (Commissioner for Strategic Policies & Initiatives), Osaka (Sherpa) Rome (Mayor).

Meanwhile, for the observer cities, 15 delegates will be physically present, namely Lima (Vice Mayor), Quito (Quito City Council), West Java (Mayor), Banjarmasin (Mayor), Balikpapan (Mayor), Makassar (Mayor), Medan (Mayor), Padang (Mayor), Palembang (Mayor), Palu (Mayor), Surakarta (Mayor), Ambon (Pj Mayor), Yogyakarta (Pj Mayor), Surabaya (Vice Mayor), Jambi (Head of Tourism and Creative Office ). There were also 2 observer city delegates who attended virtually, namely Glasgow (City Council Leader) and Skopje (Mayor). (R/RE1)

