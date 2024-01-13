Jakarta Holds Global Day of Action for Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of people took part in a peaceful demonstration in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Saturday morning to voice demands for a permanent ceasefire and ending Israeli aggresion in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The action, which was initiated by several organizations, including Aqsa Working (AWG) and the Islamic Brotherhood Front (FPI), coincided with Global Day of Action on the 100th day of the Israeli genocide in Gaza which was held simultaneously in various countries.

“This time our action will be broadcast to 60 countries from London,” said Nur Ikhwan Abadi, AWG Presidium in his oration.

According to MINA’s monitoring at the location, the participants in the action had started arriving since dawn, wearing white clothes and carrying Palestinian attributes, such as scarves, flags and posters.

This peaceful demonstration was filled with a joint prayer for Palestine, speeches by several figures, the unfurling of a giant Palestinian flag, joint statements, and raising donations for the people of Gaza.

Activists from various parts of the world voiced solidarity and condemned Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza by holding a global protest on January 13, 2024. This action aims to end brutality and demand a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Advocacy organizations in the UK, such as the Palestine Forum in the UK, Friends of Al Aqsa, the Stop the War Coalition, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), united in the #GazaGlobalAction campaign.

They invited the public to join international demonstrations as a form of protest against the ongoing violence in Gaza.

This solidarity protest saw marches in dozens of cities, including in the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Jordan, Turkey and other countries. other countries. Activists hope this action can mobilize global support to end Israeli attacks in the embattled region.

The message to be conveyed is that the world demands justice, peace and an end to Israeli attacks that have been going on for 100 days.

It is hoped that this action will highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasize the need for international attention and joint efforts to reach a just solution. (L/RE1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)