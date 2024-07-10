Italy, Canada, Belgium Halt Defense Exports to Israel

Roma, MINA – Several Western countries and companies have restricted the sale of raw materials to Israel that could be converted into ammunition amid Tel Aviv’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

Weapons suppliers from European countries “have simply stopped responding to their Israeli counterparts,” Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist said, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

It said Italy, Canada and Belgium have announced a halt to defense exports to Israel. Spain also prevented a ship carrying a weapons shipment from India to Israel from docking at its ports.

Some other countries, including Serbia, however, continue to provide an airlift of military supplies to Israel.

The halt of supplies of raw materials to Israel has raised concerns in the Israeli Defense Ministry and army about the possibility of an ammunition shortage.

Looking for alternatives, the Israeli defense establishment has begun to promote “the advancement of the local industry and reducing reliance on imported shells and ammunition from foreign countries,” the newspaper said.

This option, however, is not sufficient as the ammunition produced in Israel is more expensive than that which can be imported from abroad. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)