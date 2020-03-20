Istiqlal Mosque Does Not Hold Prayers for Next Two Weeks

Jakarta, MINA – Chairperson of Jakarta Istiqlal Mosque Management Agency First Admiral (Ret.) Asep Saepudin said the Istiqlal Mosque would certainly not hold Friday prayers for two weeks.

“Istiqlal Mosque does not hold Friday prayers for two weeks (twice do not pray Friday), replaced with the respective zuhr prayer (no congregation),” Asep Saepudin wrote on Thursday (19/3), as quoted from the official Ministry of Religion website.

The decision was conveyed, given the development of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Jakarta and based on instructions from the High Priest of the Istiqlal Mosque which referred to the Decree of the Governor of Jakarta on March 19, 2020.

“(Jakarta Governor Decree) All mosques in Jakarta are asked not to hold Friday prayers or daily prayers in congregation for two weeks,” he explained.

According to Anies, it was done so that the handling of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is quickly completed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)