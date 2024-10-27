Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoAl-Qassam Brigades Blow Up a House with Israeli Soldiers Inside
-409 min. agoIsrael’s Political of Assassinations to not Undermine Palestinian Resistance: Hamas
-399 min. agoTwo Iranian Soldiers Killed in overnight Israeli Attack
-382 min. agoIsraeli Bombing of Homes in Beit Lahiya Kills 35 Civilians 
2 hours agoIsrael Arrests Medical Staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital
Slideshow

Israel’s Political of Assassinations to not Undermine Palestinian Resistance: Hamas

Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)

West Bank, MINA – The Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said the ongoing Israeli raids on Tulkarem and its refugee camps as well as its continued political of assassinations against resistance fighters is an insistence on its criminal approach and will not undermine the Palestinian resistance.

Mardawi mourned, in a press statement on Saturday, the Al-Qassam Brigades fighter, Islam Odeh, who was martyred after clashing with Israeli occupation forces after besieging him for hours in a house in Tulkarem refugee camp, Palinfo report.

The Hamas official praised the performance of the resistance fighters in Tulkarem and its camps for fiercely confronting the Israeli occupation raids.

He stressed that Israeli crimes and policies “will not weaken our resistance fighters and will not break the will of our people who embraces the resistance in all places of the West Bank.”

Mardawi called on the youth of the West Bank in all the cities, villages, and camps to engage in resistance operations against Israeli occupation forces by all means in defense of the Palestinian people, land and sanctities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news