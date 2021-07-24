Unknown People Assassinate Former Palestinian Military Prosecutor in Tulkarm

West Bank, MINA – The former Palestinian Military Prosecutor, and the legal advisor in the military finances of the security forces, was assassinated in his home, north of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank.

According to local sources, Ikrima Muhanna, 44, was shot dead at Friday afternoon by people who visited him inside his house, and they’re in a relationship with him, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

In more details, people visited Muhanna and asked for coffee. During that time, his wife heard the sound of shots being fired inside the house. She ran and saw her husband covered in blood after he was shot in the head.

According to local sources, Muhanna was a military judge and expelled after participating in the investigation into the case of revealing cameras in women’s bathrooms in one of the sovereign ministries in the West Bank years ago and subsequently transferred to the Military Finance.

The assassinated Muhanna held the position of legal advisor in the Palestinian Authority’s Military Finance Committee, whose budget was estimated at 27% of the Palestinian Authority’s budget, which raised questions about the reasons for his assassination in this manner.

Major General Talal Dwaikat, the General Political Commissioner and spokesperson for the security forces, said that unknown persons shot the legal advisor for military finance, Ikrima Muhanna, which led to his death instantly.

He stressed that the Military Prosecution and the competent authorities have launched an investigation to find out the circumstances of the crime, detect the perpetrators and bring them to justice as soon as possible. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)