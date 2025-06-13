SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

IRGC Chief Commander and Nuclear Scientists Assassinated in Israeli Strikes

Israel attack on Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tehran, MINA – In a major escalation of regional tensions, Major General Hossein Salami, Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has been assassinated in Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, according to reports from Tasnim news agency early Friday morning.

The IRGC confirmed the assassination in an official statement later in the day, vowing a strong and coordinated response from the IRGC, other branches of the Iranian Armed Forces, and allied forces of the Islamic Umma.

The targeted strikes reportedly also killed prominent nuclear scientist Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, who served as president of Islamic Azad University and Fereydoun Abbasi, former head of the iran/">Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Both were considered high-profile figures in Iran’s nuclear program.

In addition, Major General Gholamali Rashid, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters, was confirmed among the casualties, Tasnim reported.

Also Read: Explosions Heard in Tehran Amid Reports of Israeli Strikes on Iran

The Israeli strikes, which took place overnight on Friday, hit multiple targets in and around Tehran and extended to other cities. The full scope of the operation and potential retaliatory measures from Iran remain unclear at this time. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Air India Flight Crashes After Takeoff, Killing 265 People, 1 Survivor

