Israel’s Latest Attack on the Indonesian Hospital Causes Severe Damage

Gaza, MINA – Israel’s latest attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza and its surrounding area on Wednesday has resulted in severe damage, along with many martyrs and injured victims.

The Director of the Indonesian Hospital, Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, in a statement shared by MER-C on Thursday, reported that the latest attack damaged parts of the roof structure and windows. The attack occurred amidst a critical shortage of food, fuel, and water.

He mentioned that several patients and a nurse were seriously injured in their faces.

“Please save the Indonesian Hospital, the medical team, and the patients. Do everything you can to keep the Indonesian Hospital alive,” he said.

The Israeli occupiers have been targeting the Indonesian Hospital and the surrounding area since Saturday early morning, around 2:30 AM Gaza time. Local staff at the Indonesian Hospital reported that tanks had conducted a siege but did not enter the premises.

The local staff further disclosed that an attack also occurred on Monday at midnight, continuing into the early hours of Tuesday.

“The attack was aimed directly at patient rooms, where a patient struggled to leave the room and reach the corridor. The continuous shooting endangers the patients inside the hospital,” they said.

In addition to the Indonesian Hospital, several surrounding areas were also targeted by Israeli forces. On Tuesday, at least two attacks occurred at the Khalifa bin Zayed School, located just 200 meters from the Indonesian Hospital. These attacks resulted in numerous martyrs and injuries, including children.

Indonesian Hospital staff attempted to recover the bodies of the martyrs, but only one could be evacuated and buried at the hospital.

Attacks also took place in the Tal al-Zaatar area on Wednesday morning at 2 AM Gaza time. Martyrs’ bodies were scattered around the Indonesian Hospital due to this attack.

Since the aggression on October 7, 2023, Israeli occupiers have launched a series of attacks and sieges on the Indonesian Hospital, causing severe damage throughout the hospital. (T/RE1/P2)

