Israeli Zionists Dig New Tunnels on East Side of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) and the people of Elad are currently carrying out new underground excavations under the eastern side of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It is a statement from a local source, as quoted by Palinfo on Friday.

According to Jerusalem affairs researcher Fakhri Abu Diyab, excavations are ongoing under the area from Ein Al-Adhra to Bab Al-Rahma and near the eastern wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ths new underground activity is being carried out secretly, but there are signs that prove it is happening, such as excavation equipment and bags filled with earth and rock extracted from underground and the tight security around the area.

Abu Diyab asserted that workers from Elad (a group of settlers aimed at the Judais in east Jerusalem) were seen working in the excavation area.

He expressed confidence that the IOA was building new tunnels to connect them with tunnels that stretched from the western region to the Wadi Hilweh neighborhood, Al-Maghariba Gate, Ein Silwan south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its western walls, and with the tunnel network under the Silwan district and Wadi Hilweh neighborhood. (T/RE1)

