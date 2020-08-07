Israeli Warplanes Bomb Resistance Site in Northern Gaza Strip

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes bombed on Thursday night to a Palestinian resistance site in the northern Gaza Strip, without any reported casualties.

Quds Press reported that Israeli F-16 warplanes fired two missiles at the site of the Izzuddin Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement located in the city of Beit Lahiya (northern Gaza Strip).

The report added that the airstrikes had caused major damage to the target location, but without any casualties.

A statement by the occupation army claimed that warplanes overran the underground infrastructure of the Hamas movement.

The statement said the bombing took place in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli settlements. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

