Israeli Warplanes Bomb Palestinian Resistance Sites throughout Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – On Saturday morning, the Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a site of the Palestinian resistance in the central Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources said that Israeli unmanned warplanes raided the Salah al-Din site of the Palestinian resistance in the central governorate of Gaza, followed by heavy bombardment by about 10 rockets from F-16 warplanes.

They indicated that fire and explosions were seen at the targeted sites, but no injuries were reported.

Israeli reconnaissance planes bombed a monitoring point for the Palestinian resistance in the Malakah area of ​​the Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza, with two rockets, and several other explosions were heard in the border area of ​​Gaza and Jabalia, caused by targeting other Palestinian monitoring points.

The occupation also bombed the (Al-Fateh) monitoring point north of Beit Lahiya overlooking the settlement of Netiv Haasara near the northern Gaza Strip, about which the settlers complained recently.

This comes in the wake of the occupation’s claim that a missile was fired from the Gaza Strip at dawn today towards Ashkelon settlement, where the sirens sounded, causing a state of panic among the settlers. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)