SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

New Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Launch Airstrike on Rafah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

4 Views

Explosion illuminates the night sky after Israeli warplanes hit several posts belonging to the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip [Anadolu Agency]

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes bombed a target in Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip on Monday evening.

“Earlier today, fighter jets bombed two rocket launch sites in Gaza, including one that fired a projectile earlier today,” the Israeli army claimed on Monday, as reported by Palinfo.

“Earlier today, a projectile launch that fell inside the Gaza Strip was identified. Shortly after, the [military] struck the launch site from which the projectile was fired, as well as an additional launch site in the area,” it added.

Earlier today, Israeli forces also targeted Palestinian homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, and in the southwestern areas of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. []

Also Read: Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza Gaza war Israel Launch Airstrike on Rafah Israeli warplanes New Violation of Ceasefire

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

New Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Launch Airstrike on Rafah

  • 10 hours ago
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 22:10 WIB
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Red Cross Confirms Receipt of Shiri Bibas’ Body from Hamas: Israeli Official

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 15:18 WIB
Israeli captives Shiri Bibas' family (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Threatens Hamas, Claims Failing to Return Shiri Bibas’ Remains

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 09:02 WIB
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:51 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Palestine

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Announces  to Investigate Israeli Claim over Bibas Body

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Affirms Ready to Release All Israeli Captives at Once

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Captive Kisses Hamas Fighters’ Foreheads Upon Release

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Tausiyah

Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 17:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us