New Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Launch Airstrike on Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes bombed a target in Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip on Monday evening.

“Earlier today, fighter jets bombed two rocket launch sites in Gaza, including one that fired a projectile earlier today,” the Israeli army claimed on Monday, as reported by Palinfo.

“Earlier today, a projectile launch that fell inside the Gaza Strip was identified. Shortly after, the [military] struck the launch site from which the projectile was fired, as well as an additional launch site in the area,” it added.

Earlier today, Israeli forces also targeted Palestinian homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, and in the southwestern areas of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)