Israeli Warplanes Attack Gaza on Monday Early Morning

Gaza, MINA – Several warplanes of the Israeli occupation army’s air force carried out bombing attacks on a number of targets in the Gaza Strip, on Monday early morning.

Sources in Gaza quoted by Safa reported that occupation warplanes attacked resistance sites east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The source added that warplanes also carried out a bombing raid on a site in the northern Gaza Strip.

As of this morning, there have been no reports of casualties from the resistance, or civilians.

The occupation army has not yet issued a statement on the reasons for carrying out the attack in the early hours of the morning. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)