Israeli Strike on Kamal Adwan Hospital Kills Child, Wounds 12 Others

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli drone strike on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Thursday killed a 16-year-old boy in a wheelchair and wounded at least 12 others, including medical staff, the hospital’s director said, Palinfo reported.

Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya said the Israeli drones deliberately targeted patients and staff at the entrance of Kamal Adwan Hospital’s reception and emergency room, killing 16-year-old Mahmoud Abu Al-Aish, a patient who was being taken in a wheelchair to the radiology department.

Abu Safiya added in a press statement, “Just an hour ago, the area around the hospital was hit by a drone strike, which also killed a young man in his thirties.” He added that this situation has been happening almost every day in and around Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Abu Safiya gave an example of a number of medical staff injured in the attack, one of whom is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

It is not the first time that Israeli forces have attacked a hospital. Previously, they also attacked the water tank of the Indonesian Hospital which is no longer operational, but is a place for refugees to live.

A house behind Kamal Adwan Hospital was also targeted in an attack that killed seven Palestinians.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is one of the few hospitals still partially operational in the northernmost part of Gaza, where Israeli forces launched an attack that almost cut off the area from humanitarian aid for two months. (T/RE1/P2)

