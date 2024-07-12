Israeli Soldier Killed in Lebanon Drone Attack

Jerusalem, MINA – An Israeli occupation soldier was reportedly killed and two others seriously injured by the explosion of a drone launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into the Kabiri area, in the Western Galilee, on Thursday (July 11).

The Hebrew newspaper Maariv as quoted by Palinfo reported that Hezbollah launched several drones towards the Galilee, three of which exploded at Kibbutz Kibiri in the Western Galilee, injuring a soldier and damaging dozens of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Israeli medical sources announced on Thursday afternoon that one of the soldiers was seriously injured in a drone attack on an Israeli military site in the Galilee.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military imposed a siren blackout over the attack and prevented the publication of details about the attack. Hebrew sources say the attack targeted an important military base of the occupied army inside a kibbutz.

In contrast, a spokesperson for the occupation army said that Hezbollah launched a number of missiles and drones towards the Galilee, confirming that Israeli air defenses were able to shoot down most of them, while the defenses failed to intercept three drones that exploded inside the kibbutz. (T/RE1/P2)

