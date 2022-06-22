Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Security Protecion

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli settlers stormed today, Wednesday, the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the heavy protection of the Israeli occupation forces, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that a number of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa from the Al-Mughrabi Gate area, carried out provocative tours in its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals and prayers in the eastern region of Al-Aqsa.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is exposed to incursions by settlers under the protection of the occupation forces throughout the week, except Friday and Saturday, on morning and evening shifts, in an attempt to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa and try to divide it. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)