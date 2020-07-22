Israeli Settlers Burn Olive Trees in Nablus, Palestine

Nablus, MINA – A group of Israeli settlers on Tuesday afternoon burned down a large area of ​​Palestinian land in the village of Madama in the West Bank district of Nablus, where there are olive trees.

Witnesses said as Palinfo reported that fire consumed dozens of olive trees belonging to Palestinians in Madama and neighboring villages.

“Israeli occupation forces deliberately obstruct the work of Palestinian civil defense crews who rush to the location to put out fires and fire tear gas canisters at them,” the statement said.

Madama residents say, a few days ago, the same group of Israeli settlers, who came from the Yitzhar Settlement, confiscated water wells in their village and made pumps to steal water from there and move it to their homes.

The settler offenses are almost daily occurrences in the West Bank, and Madama village in Nablus, which is the village most severely affected by the occupational bad deeds. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)