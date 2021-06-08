Israeli Settlers Bulldozes Historic Neighborhood Near A-Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – Israeli settlers Monday bulldozed a historic neighborhood near the Ibrahimi Mosque (Cave of the Patriarchs) in the Old City of Hebron, according to Tawfik Jahshan, head of the legal department of the Hebron Reconstruction Committee.

He said that settlers, under the protection of the occupation army, began razing 400 square meters of land near the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron, as part of the Judaization operations pursued by the occupation authorities in the Old City, Wafa reported.

The official called on the international community and UNESCO member states to assume their responsibilities towards what Israel, the occupying power, is doing in violation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

He stressed the need for them to enforce the agreements of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to take effective measures, and to provide protection for the Palestinian land, people, and the intellectual and cultural heritage of Palestine.

The official stressed that ancient Hebron, with .all its yards and neighborhoods, is a cultural and natural heritage site of rare and exceptional value that requires its preservation and protection.

He appealed to international, Arab, and Islamic organizations to promptly intervene to stop this destruction and these escalating and dangerous practices by the occupation and its settlers aimed at seizing Palestinian land and altering its history and culture.

To be noted, on July 7th, 2017, the United Nations’ cultural agency UNESCO recognized Hebron’s Old City and the Ibrahimi Mosque as endangered Palestinian heritage sites. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)