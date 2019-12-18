Israeli Settlers’ Attacks Categorized As Terrorism

Select Language

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Authority through its Foreign Ministry Affairs called for all countries in the world to put Israeli illegal settlers and their leaders into the “List of International Terrorism”

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki said in a statement, the Israeli settlers’ attack against Palestinian citizens has increased significantly, thus quoted by MEMO on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Israeli settlers cut and fire the trees of Palestinian farmers, seize their land, damage their cars, houses, and irrigation sanitary water projects.

“The settlers are always throwing stones towards Palestinian vehicles and shot Palestinians directly on the street. They also carry out organized acts of terror against Palestinians,” he said.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Condemn the Israeli settlers’ attacks and sue Israeli Authority to take responsibility and stop the dangerous of escalation in the Palestinian area.

“Military and Israeli law enforcement agencies always give protection for Israeli people who involved in that action,” he said. (T/Sj/P2)

