Israeli Settler Caught on Camera Damaged Palestinian Workers Car

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli settlers suspected of damaging several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on February 16 were caught on security camera.

This become new action from a series of so-called “price tag” attacks in which Israeli hardline nationalists attack Palestinians and damage their property, Nahar Net reported.

Recording broadcast by Israeli public broadcaster Kan showed about 10 people, all wearing hodies and masks, puncturing tires and smashing windows of cars parked near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.

The Policy Spokesman Shlomit Bakshi said, at least six vehicles were damaged and officers had been carrying out an investigation into the incident. No suspect has been arrested. (T/Hju/P2)

