Hamas Urges Global Labor Solidarity Against Israeli Violations on International Workers’ Day

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has called on human rights and humanitarian organizations worldwide to expose Israeli violations against Palestinian workers and to pressure Israel to lift its siege on Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, the group emphasized the need to protect workers’ rights to freedom, livelihood, and employment.

Marking International Workers’ Day on May 1, Hamas highlighted that this year’s commemoration comes amid heightened Israeli aggression against Palestinians, including severe abuses, persecution, and denial of basic human rights, amid what it described as global silence and inaction.

Hamas praised the resilience of Palestinian workers, calling them a driving force in the resistance against the occupation, and emphasized their suffering as part of a broader, decades-long tragedy caused by Israeli policies.

The group stated that the Israeli occupation’s actions against workers are systematic and violate international law, urging immediate global intervention. It applauded the stance of international trade unions that have condemned the aggression and called on them to intensify efforts against the Israeli occupation.

Hamas also urged labor unions globally, especially in the transport and port sectors, to escalate boycotts of companies supporting Israel militarily, and to declare May 1 a global day of struggle in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. []

