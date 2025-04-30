SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Urges Global Labor Solidarity Against Israeli Violations on International Workers’ Day

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has called on human rights and humanitarian organizations worldwide to expose Israeli violations against Palestinian workers and to pressure Israel to lift its siege on Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, the group emphasized the need to protect workers’ rights to freedom, livelihood, and employment.

Marking International Workers’ Day on May 1, Hamas highlighted that this year’s commemoration comes amid heightened Israeli aggression against Palestinians, including severe abuses, persecution, and denial of basic human rights, amid what it described as global silence and inaction.

Hamas praised the resilience of Palestinian workers, calling them a driving force in the resistance against the occupation, and emphasized their suffering as part of a broader, decades-long tragedy caused by Israeli policies.

Also Read: WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade

The group stated that the Israeli occupation’s actions against workers are systematic and violate international law, urging immediate global intervention. It applauded the stance of international trade unions that have condemned the aggression and called on them to intensify efforts against the Israeli occupation.

Hamas also urged labor unions globally, especially in the transport and port sectors, to escalate boycotts of companies supporting Israel militarily, and to declare May 1 a global day of struggle in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Warns of Gaza Health Care Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade on Fuel and Aid

Tagaggression boycott Gaza genocide Hamas Human Rights International Solidarity International Workers’ Day Israeli occupation labor unions Palestinian Workers Resistance SIEGE trade federations West Bank workers' rights

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Urges Global Labor Solidarity Against Israeli Violations on International Workers’ Day

  • 3 hours ago
Europe

France Condemns Israel’s Revocation of Delegation Visas as Harmful to Bilateral Relations

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Ibrahimi Mosque Ahead of Mass Settler Incursion

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Over 65,000 Gaza Children Hospitalized Suffering from Acute Malnutrition

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Occupation Army Test New Bar Rockets in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Load More
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Palestine

Norway Officially Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Palestine

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army to Expand Ground Aggression on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 14:38 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us