Israeli Repressive Forces Storm Section 21 in Ofer and Attack Palestinian Prisoners

Nazareth, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Club confirmed that the repressive forces of the Israeli occupation prisons administration stormed on Sunday, section 21 of Ofer prison and conducted extensive searches in it.

The Prisoners Club added in a statement that a confrontation took place between one of the prisoners and a jailer. As a result, the prison administration threatened to re-storm the section, isolate the prisoner and abuse him, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

In response, the prisoners refused the threats, and the prison was completely closed, and they returned the meals to jailers, and the case is still pending. Tension prevails sections of prisoners.

It is worth noting that the prisoners in Ofer prison face frequent incursions. Since the beginning of this year, many incursions by the repression units have been recorded inside the prisons, keeping them in a state of instability.

It is noteworthy that the repression units had also carried out a large-scale intrusion into Section 1 of Gilboa Prison two days ago and abused the prisoners. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)