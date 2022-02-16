Israeli Prime Minister Meets with Heads of Jewish Community in Bahrain

Manama, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday met with the heads of the Jewish community in the Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

“This community constitutes a powerful bridge for relations between the two countries,” Bennett said, in a statement published by his office.

He added that “the Jewish community is highly appreciated by the Bahraini leadership, as it is a role model for cooperation between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East in general, and in Bahrain in particular.”

He continued, “I came from Israel in good faith and by virtue of the warm friendship that exists between both peoples, and I am convinced that you will be able to form an exceptional bridge linking Bahrain and Israel.

“I look forward to a successful day during which we strengthen the Ibrahim Agreements and the existing relations between the two peoples,” Bennett added. (LKG/RE1)

