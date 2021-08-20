Biden Invites Israeli PM to Washington to Discuss Iran and Palestine

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Washington DC next week to discuss Iran and Israel’s relations with Palestine.

As quoted from Voice of America (VOA) on Friday, the visit is expected to take place on August 26, 2021.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement that the meeting would underscore the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The two leaders, he added, will discuss important security-related issues in the region and the world, including Iran.

Meanwhile, Bennett described the meeting as important. The Israeli prime minister’s office said Bennett and Biden would discuss a range of diplomatic, economic and security issues, particularly Iran’s nuclear program.

The Israeli leader did not say anything about seeking a ceasefire with Hamas, even while an Egyptian mediator was in the country or promises from the US and Israel to support Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)