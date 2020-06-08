British Jewish Community Condemns Israel’s West Bank Annexation Plan

London, MINA – A number of the most respected members of the British Jewish community on Saturday wrote a letter to the Israeli Ambassador in London and said condemning Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and occupied Jordan Valley.

The letter to Mark Regev, signed by 40 people including politicians, academics, scientists and writers, called the move “alarming”, thus quoted from Arabnews.

They said it would be a great victory that intensified the political, diplomatic and economic challenges of Israel without producing tangible benefits.

Signatories included former Foreign Minister Sir Malcolm Rifkind, historians Sir Simon Schama and Simon Sebag Montefiore, scientist Lord Robert Winston, former Labor MP Luciana Berger, Lord Daniel Finkelstein, a columnist in The Times newspaper, author Howard Jacobson, and Sir Ben Helfgott, one of the most famous Holocaust survivors in England.

“We have not seen arguments that have convinced us, committed Zionists, and Israeli friends who are eager to talk, that the proposed annexation is a constructive step,” they said.

They assess, this will have very bad consequences for the Palestinian people. Israel’s international position will also suffer and that is incompatible with Israel’s idea of ​​a Jewish and democratic state.

“The impact on the diaspora Jews and their relationship with the state of Israel will also be very large,” they said.

According to them, the annexation policy would question that, polarize the Jewish communities and increase the divisive toxicity of the debate, but also alienate a large number of diaspora Jews from engaging in Israel at all. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)