Israeli Occupation Warplanes Launch Bomb in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes on Saturday night bombed a site west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

MINA contributors in Gaza reported that the attacks targeted the Al-Qadisiyya site west of Khan Yunis, Gaza with several missiles causing destruction and fire inside, with no casualties reported so far.

As quoted from Wafa, Israeli occupation planes are still roaming the skies of the Gaza Strip. (T-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)