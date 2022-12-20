Israeli Occupation Transfers Palestinian Detainee to Administrative Detention

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Court renewed the administrative detention order against the Palestinian detainee Basem Al-Shalash, from the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, for an additional 4 months, for the second time in a row. As well, it transferred another to admistative detention, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office stated that the occupation forces had detained Al-Shalash on 8/21/2021 after raiding his house and transferred him to the “Ofer” detention center.

A week after his arrest, the occupation court issued an administrative detention order against him for a period of 4 months.

The office explained that the occupation court, one day before the end of his sentence and his release, issued a decision to renew the administrative for an additional six months, under instructions from the Israeli intelligence, which claims to have a secret file for him.

In a related context, the occupation court transferred the detainee, Shehab Hasan Muzher (48 years), from the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, to administrative detention for a period of 4 months.

The occupation forces detained Mazhar on 5/12/2022 after storming his home, less than a year after his release, and transferred him to the detention center in “Etzion”.

The prisoners’ media indicated that the occupation court, after more than two weeks of his arrest, transferred him to administrative detention without charge, after a recommendation from the Israeli intelligence services, which claimed that he “poses a danger to the region, and that he has a secret file that confirms this.”

The Israeli occupation uses administrative detention extensively against Palestinians, which is a clear violation to the international law and norms, most of which the fourth Geneva convention. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)