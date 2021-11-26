Israeli Occupation Releases Palestinian Prisoners after 18 Years Inside Its Prisons

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation released on Thursday Palestinian prisoner Abdel Karim Abu Zar, from Nablus city in the West Bank, after spending 18 years inside the occupation’s prisons.

Local sources reported that the occupation authorities released the prisoner Abu Zar after 18 years of detention inside its prisons, and he was received by a crowd of his family, relatives and lovers, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

However, the PA security forces stormed the reception site for prisoner Abdel Karim Abu Zar, before his arrival, and confiscated green banners and congratulatory placards in the name of Hamas.

And local sources indicated that they stormed the party a second time and demanded to stop the ceremony on the pretext of not obtaining a license.

In his first words after his release, the released prisoner Abdul Karim said, “The joy of releasing and leaving the graves he lived in is a great and overwhelming joy. The most beautiful thing is when I kissed my mother and hugged her and touched her cheeks after 18 years of separation and suffering.”

Abu Zar directed the prisoners’ message to the Palestinian factions and all the Palestinian people to unify the national efforts and end division.

It is worth noting that the prisoner, Abu Zar, has been detained since 2003, and at that time he was studying at Al-Quds Open University, and he was subjected to a harsh investigation for more than two months.

The occupation intelligence and military courts charged Abu Zar with belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades and participating in many military operations against the occupation forces.

It is reported that the prisoner Abu Zar was able to turn the suffering of prison into a bright story, as he obtained a social service certificate from the University of Applied Sciences, and also obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from Al-Aqsa University, and obtained several courses approved by the Ministry of Prisoners. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)