Israeli Occupation Releases Palestinian Artist to House Detention and Seizes His Money

Nazareth, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities have transferred the Palestinian artist Mueen Al-Asam in the occupied Palestinian territories to house detention after his arrest last Monday.

Local sources said that the Israeli police arrested the artist Mueen Al-Asam last Monday and interrogated him, then released him to house detention for a month, while preventing him from holding any concert or party in the West Bank, MINA’s Contributor reported.

They added that the so-called “customs and tax authority” of the occupation seized all of Al-Asam’s property, money and cars for allegedly working on the black market, evading taxes and trading without issuing invoices.

It’s noteworthy that the Israeli occupation had arrested the artist Mueen Al-Asam during the last aggression on Gaza, claiming to “glorify the resistance” during his singing in popular concerts and his support for the Palestinians under attack in Gaza. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)