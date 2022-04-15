Israeli Occupation Police Arrest 400 Muslim Worshipers at Al-Qibli Mosque, Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation police arrested 400 Palestinian Muslim worshipers from the Al-Qibli Mosque Hall, Aqsa Mosque Complex during a massive attack at Fajr prayer time, Friday (15/4).

A Palestinian lawyer, Muhammad Mahmoud told Wafa the Israeli occupation police took Palestinian Muslim worshipers by bus to one of its central posts.

Israeli occupation forces in large numbers stormed the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque after Fajr Prayers and fired a barrage of stun grenades, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at worshipers. The attack injured hundreds of worshipers, including two in critical condition.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem established a field hospital inside Al-Aqsa and said its crew treated more than 153 wounds, including paramedics and journalists, noting that most of the wounds were concentrated in the upper areas of the body, while twenty-seven were transferred to the hospital. (T/RE1)

