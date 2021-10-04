Israeli Occupation Launches Massive Arrests Campaign in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Today, on Monday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a massive campaign of arrests in many cities in the occupied West Bank, targeting ten Palestinian citizens.

The reporter of the Prisoners Information Office said that the occupation forces raided the city of Nablus and arrested the two freed prisoners, Abdel Rahman Shnior and Ahmed Nabhan Saqr, knowing that they spent several years in the Israeli occupation jails, MINA’s Contributor reported.

He added that the soldiers arrested the freed prisoner Amr Al-Barghouti from his home in the Al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah and the freed prisoner Ibrahim Jubran from Bethlehem.

In the town of Al-Isawiya, east of occupied Jerusalem, the occupation police launched a campaign of arrests, which included Ali Sufian Obaid, Adam Shafiq Obaid, Iyas Hussein Obaid, Mohammad Bassam Alyan, Mohammad Bakr Musta, and the young Mutasim Hamza Obaid after raiding his house. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)