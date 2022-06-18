Israeli Occupation Launches Campaign of Arrests in Separate Cities in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – On Thursday, the Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests in separate cities in the West Bank, while handing over a citizen in Bethlehem a summons for interrogation, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The occupation forces arrested three citizens in Tulkarm, they are Amjad Al-Hamshari, Salam Abu Shanab, and Mohammad Abu Lifa, in addition to the arrest of Muhammad Rajab Juma’a and Ahmed Abdel Fattah Juma’a from Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya.

The occupation forces also arrested Khalil Abdel Aziz from the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, and Salem Maher Al-Rajabi from the occupied city of Jerusalem.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces arrested a citizen and handed over another a summons for interrogation in the Intelligence Services, in Aida refugee camp, north of the city.

They arrested Waseem Walid Salama and handed Mohammad Fawaz Sheikhs a summons for interrogation.

The Israeli occupation army continues its daily attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which include arrests and raids. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)