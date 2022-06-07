Israeli Occupation Launches  Arrests Campaign in Occupied West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Monday arrested a number of palestinian citizens in areas in the West Bank and stormed the Al-Amari camp in Ramallah, which led to the outbreak of confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces arrested more than 13 citizens, including the liberated prisoner and the leader of Hamas, Yasser Al-Badrasawi, after storming his house on Al-Quds Street, east of Nablus.

The occupation stormed the home of the family of the young Musab Akef Shtayyeh in Nablus, and they demanded that his father bring his son home and surrender to them.

In Ramallah, the occupation arrested Rayhan Rihan, during the storming of Al-Amari camp.

In Hebron, the occupation arrested the child Uday Burqan and the freed prisoner Omar al-Qawasmi, the son of Hamas leader Sheikh Omar al-Qawasmi and the brother of the freed prisoner Miqdad, who went on hunger strike for months in the occupation’s prisons.

The sources confirmed that the occupation forces arrested five citizens from Bethlehem; they are Qatada Nasser Shousha, Badawi Tariq Hamamra, Mohammad Fouad Hamamra, and Muntasir Mahmoud Shousha.

The occupation forces also arrested the freed prisoner, Sami Awad Atallah, from the village of Harmala, in the east.

The sources indicated that the occupation arrested a number of workers at the Tarqumiya crossing, west of Hebron, after chasing them and firing gas and sound bombs at them while they were trying to reach their workplaces inside the occupied territories. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINTA)