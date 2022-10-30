Israeli Occupation Forces Wound Palestinians in Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Israeli occupation forces wounded a Palestinian young man with live bullets, and suffocated others, during its attack on Palestinian citizens at the entrance to Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that confrontations erupted between the occupation forces and Palestinian citizens at the entrance to the camp, as a result of which one of the young men was injured by live bullets, and others suffocated by inhaling the toxic tear gas fired by the Israeli soldiers towards the homes of citizens.

Recently, West Bank cities witnessed an escalation of confrontations between Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation forces, as a result of the continuous Israeli incursions into Palestinian cities and villages. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)