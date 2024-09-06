Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive

Jenin, MINA – The Israeli occupation military early Friday retreated from the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern section of the occupied West Bank following 10 days of incursion and assaults, resulting in extensive death and destruction.

Israeli forces exited the city and the camp of Jenin after 10 days of strikes that killed and wounded dozens of people, leaving behind significant ruin, according to the official Palestinian agency Wafa, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Jenin residents voiced fears that the Israeli military would return to the city and the camp to launch further attacks after withdrawing and positioning at the surrounding military checkpoints, as has occurred repeatedly in the past.

Israeli forces destroyed the main roads in Jenin, the refugee camp, and the infrastructure in the area east of the city. Water, electricity, and communications lines were severed as a consequence of the excavation and wreckage executed by Israeli construction machinery in the vicinity.

The Israeli army on Aug. 28 initiated its most extensive military campaign in the northern West Bank in two decades.

Tensions have intensified throughout the occupied West Bank as Israel persists in its offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 40,800 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, since last Oct. 7.

At least 691 individuals have been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank since that time, according to the Health Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)