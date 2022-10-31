Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Wound Palestinian near Jericho

Hebron, MINA – Israeli Occupation Forces shot and wounded on Sunday, October 30, 2022, a Palestinian citizen south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that the Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire at a defenseless Palestinian citizen while driving his vehicle south of Jericho.

Medical Palestinian sources reported that his injury is critical.

Israeli media claimed that the Palestinian carried out a run-over operation in two different locations before he was shot after his vehicle collided with a passenger station. (LKG/RE1)

