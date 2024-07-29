Netanyahu Prevents 150 Wounded Palestinian Children from Treatment in UAE

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to prevent about 150 sick and wounded Palestinian children from leaving the UAE due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip to receive treatment, Israeli media reported Sunday evening.

According to the report as quoted by Wafa, Netanyahu decided to prevent the children from traveling to the UAE, which was supposed to take place tomorrow, via the Israeli army’s Ramon Air Base in the Naqab region.

Physicians for Human Rights had indicated that Israel had previously delayed or canceled the implementation of obligations of this kind in previous experiences; while informed sources speak of the possibility of a plane carrying 250 sick and wounded people taking off from the Strip to the UAE during the current week.

Sources in Gaza confirmed that those in need of treatment are at least 100 times this number, noting that there are 25,000 patients who need transfers and are required to travel abroad, indicating that the number of sick and wounded people who have left the Strip since the beginning of the aggression has reached only 5,000.

Physicians for Human Rights and other human rights organizations had filed a petition to the Israeli Supreme Court last June, demanding that patients and wounded people facing life-threatening danger be allowed to leave the Strip in order to receive the necessary treatment. (T/RE1/P2)

