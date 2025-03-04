SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian Date Factory in Jordan Valley

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

<p> Israeli policemen stand guard as a bulldozer of the Israeli authorities demolishes the home of Palestinian citizen of Israel, in the city of Lod, February 10, 2015. The house was built with the help of family members and neighbours who donated money to help the single mother and her four children. The house was built on a family owned land, but without permission from the Israeli authorities. Palestinian citizens of Israel can hardly attain building permits due to Israel's discriminative criterions.</p>

Jericho, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Monday demolished a Palestinian date factory and a shop in the central Jordan Valley, north of Jericho, Wafa news agency reported.

Local witnesses said Israeli military vehicles, including two bulldozers, stormed the area between Marj Ghazal and Zubeidat after closing it. The demolition targeted a one-dunam date factory owned by Ahmed Zubeidat and a shop owned by Sayel Majed Abu Jarrar.

This comes after a new report by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission revealed that Israeli occupation forces and settlers carried out 1,705 attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in February. Of these, Israeli occupation forces were responsible for 1,475 attacks, while Israeli settlers carried out 230 attacks. Nablus, Hebron, and Ramallah experienced the highest number of attacks.

The report also highlighted the systematic targeting of the Arab community of Al-Mleihat near Jericho, where Israeli settlers opened roads around the area and burned down a mosque to force Palestinian residents out to make way for the expansion of illegal settlements.

Also Read: Father of Israeli Hostage Criticizes Netanyahu Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

In addition, the Israeli occupation authorities demolished 156 structures, including 109 homes, and issued 93 demolition orders, mainly in Nablus, Tulkarm, and Hebron.

Over the past few years, the Israeli occupation army has carried out regular raids in the West Bank, which have increased since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 927 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 others injured by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied territories, according to the Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Clashes in Knesset as Netanyahu Faaces Backlash over Failure of Gaza’s Ceasefire

Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian Date Factory in Jordan Valley

