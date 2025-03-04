Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish Palestinian Date Factory in Jordan Valley

Jericho, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Monday demolished a Palestinian date factory and a shop in the central Jordan Valley, north of Jericho, Wafa news agency reported.

Local witnesses said Israeli military vehicles, including two bulldozers, stormed the area between Marj Ghazal and Zubeidat after closing it. The demolition targeted a one-dunam date factory owned by Ahmed Zubeidat and a shop owned by Sayel Majed Abu Jarrar.

This comes after a new report by the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission revealed that Israeli occupation forces and settlers carried out 1,705 attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in February. Of these, Israeli occupation forces were responsible for 1,475 attacks, while Israeli settlers carried out 230 attacks. Nablus, Hebron, and Ramallah experienced the highest number of attacks.

The report also highlighted the systematic targeting of the Arab community of Al-Mleihat near Jericho, where Israeli settlers opened roads around the area and burned down a mosque to force Palestinian residents out to make way for the expansion of illegal settlements.

In addition, the Israeli occupation authorities demolished 156 structures, including 109 homes, and issued 93 demolition orders, mainly in Nablus, Tulkarm, and Hebron.

Over the past few years, the Israeli occupation army has carried out regular raids in the West Bank, which have increased since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 927 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 others injured by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied territories, according to the Health Ministry. []

