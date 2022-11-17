Israeli Occupation Forces Raid House of Palestinian Martyr in Salfit

Salfit, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces stormed, at dawn Wednesday the village of Haris, west of Salfit, and raided a Palestinian house, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources stated that the occupation forces stormed the village and raided the house of the family of the martyr Mohammad Souf, interrogated his relatives on the field, and took measurements of the house to demolish it later.

Souf, 18, was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces, on Tuesday, northwest of Salfit.

The Israeli occupation practices a policy of collective punishment against the Palestinians in order to pressure them not to resist or defend their rights, by issuing sanctions against the families and relatives of the targeted persons. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)