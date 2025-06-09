SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Issues Demolition in West Bank Town of Bruqin

AI and UN make statement calling on Israel to end the demolition of Palestinian houses .

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has issued eight demolition and stop-work orders targeting residential and agricultural structures in the town of Bruqin, located west of Salfit in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to Bruqin mayor Fa’ed Sabra, six two-story inhabited homes belonging to local residents have been served with demolition notices. In addition, stop-work orders have been delivered for two agricultural structures in the area. Among the targeted properties is an old home built several decades ago.

Mayor Sabra noted that this move is part of a broader campaign by Israeli forces, which has recently intensified in Bruqin. The town has seen a growing number of demolitions, raising concerns that the intent is to displace residents and clear the way for future settlement expansion.

Rights groups and Palestinian officials have repeatedly condemned these actions, arguing they violate international law and contribute to the systematic displacement of Palestinian communities in the West Bank. []

Also Read: Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBruqin demolition orders Fa’ed Sabra Israeli army occupied territories Palestinian homes Salfit settlement expansion stop-work orders

About Us