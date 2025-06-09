Israeli Army Issues Demolition in West Bank Town of Bruqin

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has issued eight demolition and stop-work orders targeting residential and agricultural structures in the town of Bruqin, located west of Salfit in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Information Center reported.

According to Bruqin mayor Fa’ed Sabra, six two-story inhabited homes belonging to local residents have been served with demolition notices. In addition, stop-work orders have been delivered for two agricultural structures in the area. Among the targeted properties is an old home built several decades ago.

Mayor Sabra noted that this move is part of a broader campaign by Israeli forces, which has recently intensified in Bruqin. The town has seen a growing number of demolitions, raising concerns that the intent is to displace residents and clear the way for future settlement expansion.

Rights groups and Palestinian officials have repeatedly condemned these actions, arguing they violate international law and contribute to the systematic displacement of Palestinian communities in the West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)