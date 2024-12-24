Israeli Occupation Forces Place Explosives-laden Boxes near Kamal Adwan Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have placed explosives-laden boxes near the gates of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, a video shared by hospital Director Hussam Abu Safiya today appears to show.

The footage shows an Israeli vehicle deploying wooden boxes bearing the word “danger” and a danger sign (a triangle with an exclamation mark) outside one of the hospital’s gates.

“The Israeli occupation vehicles, using robotic devices, placed explosives boxes at the gates of the hospital,” Abu Safiya said in a Facebook post, as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

He added that Israeli forces had recently blown up residential buildings near the hospital using similar explosive devices.

Abu Safiya warns that the medical facility faces daily Israeli bombardment, which she says is part of a “deliberate campaign of killing and forced displacement.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)