Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Up to 100 Palestinians This Year

West Bank, MINA – Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) has killed at least 100 Palestinians since the beginning of 2022, which regarded the deadliest for Palestinians since 2015.during several confrontations in the West Bank, according to Palestinian media.

IOF has killed 7 in May, 12 in June, 7 in July, 8 in August, and 18 in September, Palestine media has reported as quoted by Days of Palestine on Sunday.

In August, IOF killed 49 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during a brutal aggression.

Human Rights Watch groups have raised concerns as the vast majority of victims are children as Palestinians head to International Criminal Court into possible war crimes by Israeli Occupation forces.

Meanwhile, IOF has carried out several detentions against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as well as field executions and home raids. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)