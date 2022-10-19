Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Five Palestinian Journalists in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces opened fire toward Palestinian journalists on Tuesday, injuring five of them at the entrance to Deir Sharaf village, west of Nablus, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local Palestinian sources reported that 5 Palestinian journalists, who work to Palestinian TV, have been wounded by the Israeli occupation forces while filming a news program this morning.

They added that a photojournalist, Moataz Al-Sudani, was hit in the face by a gas bomb, another sustained bruise, while 3 others were injured by inhaling toxic and tearful gas, and they were transferred to Rafidia Hospital for treatment.

The sources pointed out that the occupation soldiers damaged the photographic equipment that was with the journalists. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)