Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Two Palestinians in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained on Wednesday two Palestinian citizens from Nablus in West Bank, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces stormed several neighborhoods of the city of Nablus, raided the homes of Palestinian citizens Mahmoud Odeh and Hussam Al-Masry, in the Al-Makhfieh neighborhood, and detained them.

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation forces launch daily incursions and arrests against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)