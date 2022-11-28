Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Palestinians in West Bank

Select Language

Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian protester during protest against bulldozing operations carried out by the occupation bulldozers near the village of Aqraba, south of the West Bank city of Nablus on 3 March2020. [Ayman Nobani/ WAFA]

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces carried out a campaign of arrests throughout the West Bank, targeting a number of Palestinian citizens, last night and today, Monday, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that the Israeli occupation forces stormed a number of Palestinian villages and cities in the West Bank, raided the homes of Palestinians, and detained a number of them from their homes this morning.

On a daily basis, the occupied West Bank witnesses incursions and arrests against Palestinian citizens by the Israeli occupation forces.

Palestinian figures revealed that Israeli occupation forces detained about 690 Palestinians, including 119 children and 30 women, in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in October 2022. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

