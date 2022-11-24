Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 13 Palestinians in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The occupation forces launched today, Thursday, a massive campaign of arrests and raids against Palestinian citizens across the West Bank, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces carried out a series of military incursions throughout the occupied West Bank and detained 13 Palestinian citizens from inside their homes without prior notice.

The raids and arrests were accompanied by the destruction of the contents of the homes of the Palestinian detainees and the intimidation of their families by the occupation forces.

On a daily basis, the occupied West Bank witnesses incursions and arrests against Palestinian citizens by the Israeli occupation forces. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)