Israeli Occupation Expels Four Palestinian Boys from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces expelled on Saturday four Palestinian boys from the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, MINA Contributor in Palestine reports.

The lawyer of the Palestinian Wadi Hilweh Information Center, Mohammad Mahmoud, stated that the occupation forces expelled four Palestinian boys, aged between 16 and 17 years, from the towns of Al-Tur, Al-Isawiya, and Silwan, from Al-Aqsa Mosque for a period of 15 days.

On Friday evening, the occupation forces arrested four Palestinian boys from inside Al-Aqsa and transferred them to the Israeli “Al-Qashla” police station in the Old City of Jerusalem. (LKG/RE1)

