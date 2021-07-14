Israeli Occupation Demolishes more than 62 Buildings in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Minister of Jerusalem Affairs in the Palestinian government, Fadi Al-Hadmi, said, on Tuesday, that the Israeli occupation authorities have demolished more than 62 buildings in the occupied Jerusalem since the beginning of this year, noting that the threat of forced eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood still exists. As well, evacuation threatens 86 families in the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood, while the demolition threatens 100 homes in the Bustan neighborhood of Silwan.

The statement came during Al-Hadmi’s meeting with Jordan’s Ambassador to Palestine, Muhammad Abu Wendy, discussed the developments of the dangerous situation in the occupied city of Jerusalem, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

Al-Hedmi explained the dangerous escalation in the demolitions of Palestinian homes, plans to evacuate other homes, arrests, and attempts to impose new facts on the ground in the city.

In this regard, Al-Hedmi thanked the Jordanian ambassador for the documents that Jordan provided to the residents of Sheikh Jarrah to prove the families’ ownership of their homes, in addition to their support of the Palestinian cause in general and Jerusalem in particular.

Al-Hedmi pointed to the dangerousness of the escalation of Israeli violations in Al-Aqsa Mosque, whether through incursions or orders to deport worshipers and the mosque’s guards. In addition, the Israeli occupation still continues its excavations and the opening of tunnels in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Hadmi stressed that the Israeli escalation requires the international community to move quickly to provide international protection for Palestinian people and the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city.

For his part, Ambassador Abu Wendy stressed Jordan’s continued defense of the identity of the holy city and its Islamic and Christian holy sites. As well, Jordan rejects all Israeli measures aimed at changing the city’s character and identity and violating its holy places. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)