Israeli Occupation Bulldoze Palestinian Land

Salfit, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities bulldozed a number of dunums of lands of Broqin village, west of Salfit, in favor of expanding the Ariel industrial settlement northwest of Salfit.

The head of Bruqin Village Council, Marwan Abdel Rahman, told Wafa that a number of bulldozers had begun, since this morning, to bulldoze large areas of the “Haraiq” area near the ancient Khirbet Qarqash, north of the village, in favor of establishing a new factory belonging to the Ariel Industrial Complex.

To the west of Ramallah, Israeli occupation forces bulldozed 5 dunums and uprooted olive trees in Ras Karkar village, northwest of Ramallah, Wafa reported.

The victim, Numan Nofal, told Wafa that the occupation vehicles swept away five dunams of his land and uprooted more than 20 olive trees.

And in Hebron, the Israeli occupation forces razed in front of an old building opposite the Al-Haram al-Ibrahimi rest house.

The Hebron Rehabilitation Committee stated that settlers carried out unknown acts inside an old building opposite the Al-Haram Al-Ibrahimi rest house, in an area considered by the occupation authorities as a closed military zone, and that the Reconstruction Committee is forbidden to enter it or to restore buildings there. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)